Japan govt planning to waive tourist visa requirements: Report

The further would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Published
38 min ago

TOKYO - Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported.

Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.

The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism”, adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure Covid-19 tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies. REUTERS

More On This Topic
askST: What do I need to know about travelling to Japan now?
Travel firms see surge in inquiries for Japan after restrictions are eased

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top