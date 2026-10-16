Japan govt green-lights Bill to allow police to remotely access crime ring phones

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The proposed revision is aimed at countering groups that use encrypted apps to direct robberies and scams.

TOKYO – Japan’s Cabinet on Oct 16 approved a Bill to allow the police to remotely access smartphones used by crime ring members, in a bid to detect planned robberies and scams.

The proposed revision to the Police Duties Execution Act is aimed at countering groups that use encrypted apps such as Signal and Telegram to direct robberies and scams, according to the National Police Agency.

As the messages can be read only on the devices used to send and receive them, the police have struggled to learn of plans in time to intervene.

Under the Bill, the police would obtain a warrant from a judge before accessing a smartphone over the internet and copying data from the device to identify potential victims’ names and addresses, and when crimes are planned.

The information would enable officers to take preventive measures such as patrolling near potential victims’ homes and warning them to be vigilant.

“We need to introduce remote analysis as soon as possible to ensure public safety and security,” National Public Safety Commission Chairman Yasuhiro Hanashi told a press conference.

Only specialist officers designated by the agency’s commissioner general would be allowed to examine the data, and the police would delete anything not covered by the warrant.

Those subject to the remote analysis would be notified afterwards.

All cases of remote analysis would be reviewed by public safety commissions to ensure procedures were followed.

An expert panel set up by the agency began discussing the method in August and compiled its recommendations in September. KYODO NEWS