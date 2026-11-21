The YouTuber, Naokiman, began his YouTube career in 2017 and gained popularity through videos covering unsolved mysteries, secret societies, aliens and spiritual topics from around the world.

TOKYO – The Japanese government has faced a wave of criticism for featuring a conspiracy-theory-oriented YouTuber in its public outreach regarding national security policy, with the controversy putting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration under pressure.

While the government argues that the initiative is intended to reach younger audiences, opposition parties and users on social media warn it could undermine the government’s own credibility.

While some experts called for time to assess the impact of the move, concerns are growing that conspiracy theories could be lent legitimacy, potentially causing disruptions to socioeconomic activities and national security.

On Nov 19, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that the government had not comprehensively checked the personal beliefs or past statements of the YouTuber, known as Naokiman, before selecting him to appear in its publicity campaign.

Asked whether he had reviewed the material before its release, Kihara said he had received a briefing beforehand. Naokiman discusses topics that might be regarded as misinformation and disinformation.

The government campaign featuring Naokiman uses the catchphrase “This is no urban legend” to highlight issues such as Japan’s dependence on Middle Eastern oil and the rise in cyberattacks.

Kihara, the top government spokesman, added that the approval process, including the selection of an advertising agency, was handled at the Cabinet Office, with the final decision made by public relations chief Norihisa Hara.

Hara said at Parliament that the government had reviewed multiple proposals and awarded the contract to the bidder with the highest score. He added that several reviewers evaluated the proposals based on factors such as the appropriateness of their publicity strategies.

The reviewers included outside experts, Hara said at a meeting of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, but he declined to disclose their names or titles, citing fears that doing so could undermine the fairness and impartiality of the review process.

The publicity campaign is a new special feature explaining Japan’s national security and energy situation. Opposition lawmaker Kiyomi Tsujimoto expressed concern that it could lend legitimacy to conspiracy theories and called for the project to be withdrawn.

At the committee, Tsujimoto, an Upper House lawmaker of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also questioned whether the security situation warranted such extensive publicity.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stressed the need to raise public awareness of the severe security environment, saying his ministry had wanted a larger publicity budget to conduct its own campaigns, regardless of the recent issue.

On social media, users have faulted the government’s decision, with some saying official publicity “should not rely on the occult” and others voicing a sense that the administration was treating the public as “fools”.

The government of Takaichi, known as a security hawk, has set a budget ceiling of 300 million yen (S$2.4 million) for publicity ahead of planned revisions to three key national security documents by the end of 2026.

In October, the government launched a special webpage featuring a fictional married comedy duo promoting the importance of national security. The initiative came under fire on social media, with some users describing it as “military expansion propaganda”.

Naokiman began his YouTube career in 2017 and gained popularity through videos covering unsolved mysteries, secret societies, aliens and spiritual topics from around the world. His main channel, Naokiman Show, has more than 2.5 million subscribers.

His videos have introduced numerous unsubstantiated theories, including a claim that Takaichi, a conservative politician on domestic affairs, is a descendant of Emperor Temmu who ruled Japan in the seventh century, without demonstrating credible evidence.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with featuring a YouTuber in a government publicity campaign. What really matters is the content and how it is presented,” said Makiko Nakamuro, a Keio University professor who is an expert on education economics.

The government should “invest in developing its own public relations professionals and finding ways to reach a wider audience with its communications”, she said on an online TV programme, adding that “such efforts would be more meaningful in the long run”. KYODO NEWS