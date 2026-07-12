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Japan government urges use of rice flour amid slump in consumption of staple

Global demand for rice flour is growing because it does not contain gluten, which is believed to cause wheat allergies.

TOKYO – With the decline of rice consumption in Japan, the Farm Ministry is encouraging the use of rice flour to make sweets, expanding how the dietary staple is consumed.

Earlier in July, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries held an event introducing samples and products made from rice flour by 22 manufacturers from across the country, including those producing Western-style confectionery.

The event showcased various confectioneries, including cookies, baumkuchen and brownies, which contained varying amounts of rice flour – from 10 per cent to 100 per cent.

Edelweiss Co, a confectionery company based in Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture, presented a traditional Spanish dessert called polvoron, made with rice flour. Polvoron is a type of shortbread with a crumbly texture that traditionally uses roasted wheat flour.

“By using rice flour, we can skip the roasting process and give these sweets a Japanese twist,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Global demand for rice flour is growing because it does not contain gluten, which is believed to cause wheat allergies.

During a talk session at the event with renowned chefs and flour millers, the importance of raising awareness of the health benefits of rice flour was stressed, along with its differences from wheat flour.

Farm Minister Norikazu Suzuki attended the event and announced his goal to double demand for rice flour from the 2025 figure to 118 million kg by 2030, expressing hope that consumers would choose rice flour products for their delicious flavour.

According to recent data from the Rice Stable Supply Support Organisation, Japan’s average monthly rice consumption per capita fell 6.1 per cent, reaching a seven-year low of 4,435g during the year ending in March 2026. KYODO NEWS