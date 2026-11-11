Japan government panel unveils age-based guidelines on children’s internet use

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The guidelines divide children aged 0 to 18 into six developmental stages and recommend gradually expanding the range of online activities they can engage in independently.

TOKYO – A Japanese government panel on Nov 10 unveiled draft guidelines on guardians’ involvement in children’s internet use based on age and developmental stage, emphasising communication and advice as the preferred approach.

The guidelines divide children aged 0 to 18 into six developmental stages and recommend gradually expanding the range of online activities they can engage in independently.

For example, the panel of experts at the Children and Families Agency recommended that guardians teach middle and high school students, who commonly use social media, about the risks of posting content online while respecting their independence and privacy.

The panel will continue discussions on the guidelines, including whether to impose blanket age-based restrictions on social media use, aiming to compile a final report as early as December.

The guidelines also outline measures to protect children from harmful online content and internet addiction while recognising the importance of the internet for learning, self-expression and communication.

The guidelines prioritise direct human interaction for children aged two and under. They also recommend that guardians and children aged 10 to 12, who are likely to use tablets at school, establish rules for internet use at home through discussion.

For children aged 16 to 18, who are typically in high school, the guidelines recommend that guardians focus on providing advice and support when sought, allowing teenagers to develop decision-making skills by considering the potential impact of their social media posts.

An interim report released by the panel in July proposed requiring social media operators to implement stricter age-verification measures. The final report is expected to include specific methods for doing so. KYODO NEWS