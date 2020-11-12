Japan gears up to tackle threat of winter surge

TOKYO • As Covid-19 cases in Japan rise again, an expert advising the government said localised approaches are needed to counter a possible surge during winter.

Daily cases in the northern island of Hokkaido have reached record highs recently, while Tokyo reported 317 new cases yesterday, crossing the 300 mark for the first time since August.

Tokyo has been the hardest-hit among Japan's 47 prefectures, with a total of 33,377 cases.

The sources of those and other clusters are different and require focused attention, said Tohoku University professor Hitoshi Oshitani.

"There is no single solution for the whole country," said Professor Oshitani, who is on a panel advising the government and helped build Japan's contagion cluster-busting strategy. "We are proposing to have a risk-based approach in each prefecture. They have to do more close monitoring of the clusters."

The Hokkaido infections are centred on entertainment areas, while those around the western metropolis of Osaka are clustered around nursing homes and hospitals, said Prof Oshitani.

Yesterday, Japan reported 1,536 new cases - the highest figure since Aug 8 - bringing the total to more than 108,000 cases, with over 1,840 deaths.

The government has pledged to provide free vaccinations for the whole populace by the middle of next year, and it has secured supplies of vaccine candidates including one by Pfizer. Even so, Prof Oshitani expressed doubt that the vaccines would be an immediate fix.

"We have to live with the virus for some time," he said. "I'm not sure if it's for months or years."

The government is strengthening its measures against Covid-19 clusters, including advising shops and offices to keep their buildings thoroughly ventilated, even as the temperature drops.

The risk of infection rises in the winter because people tend to keep the windows closed, so eateries and businesses will be asked to monitor the humidity level and keep their premises well ventilated. The government recommends a humidity level of at least 40 per cent.

As it is difficult to detect clusters in restaurants and entertainment outlets in the nightlife district, as well as among foreign residents, university students and other young people who are asymptomatic, the plan is to identify the clusters early by taking measures specific to each demographic.

Foreign residents will be given information in multiple languages. Universities will do their part to raise awareness among students and provide rapid virus testing. Large-scale polymerase chain reaction tests will also be carried out in the event of a cluster emerging in a nightlife district.

