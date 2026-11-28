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Daichi Kamada, was accused of driving a car “without due care and attention” on March 15.

Japan footballer Daichi Kamada, a Crystal Palace midfielder, has been charged with careless driving in London, local media reported.

Kamada, a Japan national team member who joined the English Premier League club in 2024 from Italy’s Lazio, was accused of driving a car “without due care and attention” on March 15, according to the reports.

The 30-year-old appeared in court on Nov 20 and is expected to return on Jan 19, 2027 to enter a plea, the report said.

In the 2026 World Cup, Kamada netted an equaliser to help Japan secure a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands. KYODO NEWS