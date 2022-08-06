Japan firms close offices, halt work as infections hit record

TOKYO • Japanese companies are temporarily shutting offices or suspending production as they battle a record wave of Covid-19, disrupting businesses in a country that has until now weathered the pandemic better than most advanced economies.

Toyota Motor and Daihatsu Motor last week halted production line shifts because of employee infections. KFC has had to shut some fast-food restaurants and move staff to fill gaps, while Japan Post has temporarily shut more than 200 mailing centres.

Japan's tally of Covid-19 cases has surged past those of other countries as the full impact of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants dominating around the world hits home. Japan had more than 1.4 million new coronavirus cases over the past week, World Health Organisation data showed.

Companies are scrambling to cope with the surge.

"We have divided the meal time into several time slots and have told workers to sit in one direction and not to talk at all," Subaru's chief financial officer Katsuyuki Mizuma said.

Newly diagnosed cases reached an all-time high for Japan of almost 250,000 on Wednesday. Hospitalisations and deaths are on the rise too but not as drastically as in previous waves because of the prevalence of vaccinations and booster shots.

Japan has had an enviable record in its Covid-19 response, avoiding the disruptive lockdowns and big death tolls that have accompanied the pandemic elsewhere. The country of 125.8 million people has had more than 32,000 deaths, a fraction of the tolls in the United States and Britain, for example.

The latest outbreak will likely show whether it can maintain its flexible response aimed at "living with corona" and limiting the economic impact, particularly if the disruptions being felt get worse or last for an extended period.

"There is still a shortage of semiconductors and the spread of the coronavirus is increasing," a Toyota spokesman said. "The future remains unpredictable."

Health authorities advise that those who test positive should quarantine for 10 days and their close contacts should isolate for at least five.

Dai-ichi Life's chief economist Toshihiro Nagahama said production and retail would feel some pain as infected people and their close contacts stay at home.

Health experts project this wave of infection to peak early this month. "Given current trends, it is unlikely that infections will continue to expand over the long term, and there is little need to impose strict behavioural restrictions," doctors at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research wrote recently.

REUTERS