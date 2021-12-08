Japan finds fourth Covid-19 case of Omicron variant

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported.

The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.

Japan has had recent success in bringing down Covid-19 infections and deaths.

There are so few people getting sick with Covid-19 in Japan that on some recent days, no one has died.

That has brought the number of confirmed deaths in the past week down to six, the lowest it has been in the country since July last year, before the second wave of pandemic fatalities.

That slump parallels the collapse in reported cases, which are down from more than 25,000 a day in August to fewer than 200 a day every day for the past three weeks.