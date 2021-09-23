Japan fetes its elderly even as population woes worsen

A pair of 107-year-old Japanese sisters have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins.

Ms Umeno Sumiyama and Ms Koume Kodama, who were aged 107 years and 321 days as at yesterday, broke the record set in 2000 - 107 years and 175 days by the late Japanese twins Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, who had been celebrated for their joie de vivre in their old age. The duo received their Guinness certificates as Japan marked Respect For The Aged Day on Monday.

On the same day, as per custom, the Internal Affairs Ministry released data on the elderly population. A record 29.1 per cent of the 125.2 million population are now senior citizens 65 or older. Among them are 86,510 centenarians, half of whom turn 100 this year, in the world's fastest-ageing country.

The government has emphasised that Japan must embrace lifelong employment. Finance Minister Taro Aso, who turned 81 on Monday, is part of an ageing workforce where over nine million elderly people - one in four people over 65 - are working.

This would be cause for celebration if not for the worsening fertility crisis, said Mr Masashi Kawai, head of the think-tank Research Institute of Countermeasures for Population Decline.

Even as people are living longer, just 770,000 babies are expected this year, based on "pregnancy reports" that expectant mothers file at their city halls.

This will not only be the lowest figure since records began in 1899, but also a steep decline by about 70,000 babies from last year. It also marks five years of decline after childbirths slipped below one million for the first time in 2016.

The 770,000 figure had been forecast in 2015 as the case for the year 2036, which means the fertility crisis is now 15 years ahead of schedule, with no signs of abating.

The bad news has galvanised prime ministerial hopefuls from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into action. The four contenders in the race to become LDP president pledged to set up an agency to unify and oversee policies on childbirth and children.

They also discussed doubling the annual budget allocated to programmes for children, providing allowances for children of low-income households, and monetary support to have larger families.

Only former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda - who gave birth at the age of 50 after years of infertility treatment - has emphasised these policies in her candidacy.

Mr Kawai, who has advised politicians and bureaucrats on depopulation policies, warned that the decline in the productive population, defined as those aged 15 to 64, is already "the most pressing challenge" for Japan.

Despite Japan having had a minister-in-charge of countermeasures to the declining birthrate since 2007, there has been little result.

Even recent policies, including monetary support for infertility treatments and childcare measures approved yesterday for fathers to take up to four weeks of childcare leave within two months of their baby's birth, are piecemeal and do not go far enough to move the needle, he said.

Several structural issues, including many young people in unstable "irregular employment" with suppressed wages, add to the pressure of starting a family. And as many are marrying later, having larger families becomes more difficult.

Marriages also declined by 16.1 per cent in the fiscal year ended March from the year before. With few children born out of wedlock in Japan, Mr Kawai fears this would exacerbate the problem.