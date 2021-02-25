Japan fears Covid-19 will herald shift in power balance

Japan has signalled its intent to "take the lead in building a post-Covid-19 global order".
Japan has signalled its intent to "take the lead in building a post-Covid-19 global order".PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan Correspondent
  • Updated
    1 min ago
  • Published
    42 min ago
TOKYO - History is dotted with plagues that have triggered a paradigm shift in the balance of power, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said yesterday as he stressed the need to look to the past for lessons on how the world might emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warning that the global power balance has been "swinging yet more violently" with Covid-19, highlighted by strategic competition in areas from defence to technology, trade and even vaccines, he signalled Japan's intent to "take the lead in building a post-Covid-19 global order".

