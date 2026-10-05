Japan eyes stronger border controls amid surging imports of low-priced goods bought online

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Japan’s customs inspections have been unable to keep up with the increase in imports and influx of counterfeit goods.

TOKYO – To cope with rising imports of low-priced goods, Japan’s government has formulated a policy requiring the operators of online shopping websites in China and elsewhere to provide sales information and other data.

The popularity of Chinese online shopping websites such as Shein and Temu is growing, particularly among young people, causing imports of low-priced goods to surge in Japan. It has been confirmed that customs inspections have been unable to keep up with the increase in imports and an influx of counterfeit goods.

This has prompted the Japanese government to strengthen border controls by requiring operators of such shopping websites to take appropriate measures.

Five-fold increase from pre-Covid years

The Finance Ministry and shopping website operators will establish a consultative council i n 2026 .

The Japanese branches of Shein and Temu are among the online business operators that are expected to take part. Discussions at the council will work out a policy outlining how to handle the sales information provided and other matters.

Japan’s imports reached approximately 227 million items in 2025, about five times the level seen in the pre-Covid-19 years. Items priced at ¥10,000 (S$81) or lower accounted for more than 90% of the total.

Purchases of inexpensive clothing and cosmetics from overseas have increased, and the majority of imports are made through online retailers. Imports via the online shopping websites for the three companies of Shein, Temu and Qoo10, which handles many South Korean products, make up over 60% of the total.

Customs inspections have been unable to keep up, and illegal goods have been imported from some China-affiliated sites.

The Japanese government advocates strengthening border controls. It also calls on online shopping websites to take measures through the council, thus preventing the sale of counterfeit goods.

Chinese online shopping websites have also become an issue overseas.

In 2025 , the prosecutors’ office of France launched an investigation into adult products sold via Shein on suspicion that they constituted illegal child pornography. European consumer groups have reported finding battery chargers that may cause fires and necklaces containing harmful substances.

The European Union and Britain plan to require operators of online shopping websites to submit data on products and transactions at the time of sale. Japan intends to keep step with other countries.

The rapid increase in cross-border transactions of goods was discussed at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held in Paris in May, and the joint statement emphasised the importance of cooperation between the government and private business operators. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK