Japan eyes lifting most curbs on foreign travellers: Report

TOKYO - Japan is looking to scrap most of its Covid-19 restrictions on foreign tourists, including ending visa requirements and allowing individual tourism ahead of the autumn travel season, reported Fuji News Network.

The restrictions would be lifted for tourists who have had three vaccine doses or who provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test, it said, without specifying where it got the information.

The government is also planning to abandon its daily limits on entry from overseas, currently set at 50,000, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may make a final decision as soon as this week, the report said.

The report came after Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, a close aide to Mr Kishida, told a TV programme on Sunday that the weak yen would help the tourism industry and that the country must not fall behind the rest of the world.

He said the restrictions would be lifted at "an appropriate time".

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that the cap on arrivals from overseas would end by next month.

