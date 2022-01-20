Japan extends curbs as daily tally tops 40,000

Daily Covid-19 records were smashed across Japan yesterday, including in Tokyo and Osaka, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida placed 13 prefectures under quasi-emergency curbs for three weeks starting tomorrow.

The country logged 41,485 cases yesterday, in a new record that came just a day after it breached 30,000 cases for the first time with 32,197 infections. There were 281 patients in serious condition, and 15 deaths. New daily highs were recorded in 28 out of the country's 47 prefectures.

The surging numbers and planned virus curbs hurt investor sentiment, with the Nikkei 225 index plunging 2.8 per cent to close at its lowest level since Aug 20 last year, when a state of emergency was in effect across wide areas.

The 13 prefectures, including Tokyo and its neighbouring regions, will come under a state of quasi-emergency from tomorrow until Feb 13.

They join Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, which are already under a state of quasi-emergency from last Sunday to Jan 31 after a spike in cases involving the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was tied to lax regulations at US military bases.

"We are fighting against an unknown but with sufficient preparation and without being overly afraid, we will overcome this situation," Mr Kishida said.

The top Covid-19 adviser Shigeru Omi said combating the Omicron variant would need more targeted measures. "There is no need to ask people to stay home, or to shut down businesses," Dr Omi said, adding that the key was to deter large gatherings in poorly-ventilated spaces.

Still, the rapid spread of Covid-19 - yesterday's case count was nearly 78 times the 534 reported on New Year's Day - has severely strained medical services. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency listed a record 4,151 instances in which ambulances struggled to find a hospital for emergency patients in the week ending Jan 16. This was up 44 per cent from the previous week.

Addressing the strain, Japan Medical Association president Toshio Nakagawa said the elderly and high-risk patients with underlying conditions would be given priority in Covid-19 treatment.

In Japan, a quasi-emergency will only be considered by the national government after a formal request is made by prefecture leaders, who also get broader powers to decide on the extent of curbs necessary. This has given rise to a hotchpotch of benchmarks and rules across the country

Some prefectures, like Tokyo, are asking food-and-beverage businesses to stop alcohol service at 8pm and shut by 9pm. But others, like Gifu and Saitama, are seeking stricter rules in line with emergency measures last year, where dine-in alcohol service was barred, with eateries to shut by 8pm.

With the surge, more prefectures may be seeking a quasi-emergency within days.