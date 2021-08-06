Japan expands curbs as surge in infections strains hospitals

TOKYO • Japan decided yesterday to expand its Covid-19 emergency curbs to cover more than 70 per cent of the population, as a record surge in cases strained hospitals in the Olympic host city Tokyo and other parts of the country.

Japan had avoided the explosive outbreaks seen elsewhere, but infections are rising fast as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the July 23 to Aug 8 Olympics and fuelling doubts over Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pandemic response.

Mr Suga announced the new steps - which are mostly voluntary, unlike strict lockdowns overseas - as new daily cases in Tokyo hit a record 5,042. Nationwide new cases topped 15,000 for the first time, while medical advisers to the capital said the Tokyo figure could double in two weeks, NHK public television reported.

"The situation on the ground (at hospitals) is extremely severe," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts before Mr Suga's formal announcement. He said serious cases had doubled in the past two weeks.

The panel signed off on the proposal to declare "quasi-emergencies" in eight more of Japan's 47 prefectures. But Mr Nishimura told a news conference that some members had said the situation was severe enough to require a nationwide emergency.

Mr Suga told reporters the government was "not considering that now", and would focus on hot spots.

Six prefectures, including Tokyo, are already under full states of emergency to last until Aug 31, and another five are under less-strict directives, meaning that just over half of the population is covered by some restrictions.

Both types of curbs have recently focused on asking restaurants to close early and stop serving alcohol, while urging people to stay at home. Mr Suga yesterday also asked people to refrain from travel during the summer holidays.

The latest steps, to take effect from Sunday, mean that more than 70 per cent of the population will be under some form of restriction. Criticism of Mr Suga, his ratings already at record lows, is growing over his handling of the pandemic.

The government said that the Olympics have not caused the latest surge, but experts said holding the Games had sent a mixed message to an already weary public about the need to stay at home.

Games organisers yesterday reported 31 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 353.

It remains to be seen if the latest restrictions, which are mostly voluntary, will have much impact as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus spreads.

The latest expansion follows a backlash against Mr Suga's plan to limit hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients to those who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so. Others are told to isolate at home.

The shift is intended to address a hospital bed crunch, but critics say it will lead to an increase in deaths as the condition of Covid-19 patients can worsen rapidly.

