Japan eases rules for business travellers

TOKYO • Japan said yesterday that it will allow short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions.

From Monday, business visitors who are fully inoculated with an authorised vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the Foreign Ministry said.

According to Japanese media, around 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter the country and will be gradually let in.

Business travellers remain the responsibility of their firms while in Japan and need to provide activity plans for each trip, the ministry said.

Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk - Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela - are still barred.

The ministry did not say when tourists may be allowed in. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million last year before the pandemic hit.

Daily cases in the country of 126 million have plunged from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to the current average of just over 200.

Despite a slow start to its vaccination campaign, 73 per cent of the population is now fully inoculated.

Japan has seen comparatively few virus deaths - around 18,000 - despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.

