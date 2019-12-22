Japan eases curbs on exports of tech materials to S. Korea

TOKYO/SEOUL • The Japanese government has reversed curbs on exports of photoresists to South Korea, one of three technology materials which it had restricted since July, a trade ministry official said.

The move comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are expected to meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of a trilateral summit that includes China.

Japanese suppliers can now apply to export three years' worth of photoresists rather than having to seek approval for each shipment separately, said the official on Friday.

South Korea gave a guarded welcome to the move by Japan.

"The latest measure was taken voluntarily by the Japanese government and is seen as partial progress, but we believe this falls short of a fundamental resolution to export curb issues," said an official at the President's Office.

A South Korean trade ministry official told Reuters that photoresist export curbs were eased largely for shipments to Samsung Electronics, adding that this was a "low-level of easing". Samsung was not available for comment.

The tighter curbs remain for two other tech materials - fluorinated polyimides and hydrogen fluoride.

Japan produces about 90 per cent of photoresists, used to transfer circuit patterns on to semiconductor wafers. South Korean firms have tried to source tech materials from non-Japanese firms to cushion the impact of Japan's export curbs.

Japan tightened export controls on three materials essential to key products of South Korean tech companies in July, after a series of South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese firms to compensate war-time forced labour victims.

The move infuriated Japan, which insists the matter was settled in a 1965 treaty normalising diplomatic relations between the two countries, which included reparations.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE