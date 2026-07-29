Japan earthquake rocks chip and auto manufacturing supply chain in Kyushu

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The July 28 7.1-magnitude quake in the prefecture of Kumamoto damaged roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

TOKYO – Major Japanese manufacturers have halted production at facilities across the island of Kyushu as they assess the damage from the July 28 deadly earthquake.

Toyota said on July 29 it would halt operations at three plants in southern Japan through July 31 as it weighed the impact of an earthquake on suppliers and logistics, just hours after resuming production stopped the previous day.

The July 28 7.1-magnitude quake in the prefecture of Kumamoto damaged roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes, raising concerns about supply chains and logistics and affecting other manufacturers besides Toyota.

“The situation, including aftershocks and recovery efforts, is changing daily,” the world’s biggest automaker said in a statement about the suspensions at its Miyata, Kanda and Kokura plants from July 29 until July 31.

Kyushu is a manufacturing hub and an important part of the semiconductor and automobile industry’s supply chains.

The 2011 Tohoku earthquake temporarily crippled part of Japan’s auto supply chain, disrupting the industry globally.

Toyota makes a wide range of Lexus luxury models at its Miyata plant, which has annual production capacity of about 430,000 vehicles, and hybrid car units and engines at the other two.

Honda Motor said it would extend an operation suspension at its Kumamoto motorcycle plant, also until July 31 , to allow repairs to quake-damaged parts of the factory.

Chipmaker Renesas said it halted operations at two plants in Kumamoto, which had suffered fallen ceiling panels, cracks in walls and some water leakage.

T aiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company evacuated staff at its Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing fab in Kumamoto following the quake and later confirmed that all personnel were safe.

“Post-earthquake structural inspections have been completed, confirming that the structures are safe and operations are gradually resuming. Detailed inspections and impact assessments are ongoing,” it said in an e-mailed statement late on July 28 .

Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron said on July 28 that no major damage to buildings or facilities had been confirmed at its Koshi and Ozu plants in Kumamoto, but it would suspend operations on July 29 while safety checks were carried out.

Sony said it had evacuated employees and halted operations at its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Kumamoto on July 28 . It identified no significant damage at other facilities in Nagasaki, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures.

Nissan said it had no plans for a suspension at its plant in Fukuoka, north of Kumamoto, where it makes the Rogue SUV, known locally as the X-Trail, but added that it was monitoring its supplier and logistics situation. REUTERS