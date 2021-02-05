Asian Insider

Japan draws closer to Britain, united by China fears and trade

Maritime security in the region a key focus at meeting of foreign and defence ministers

Japan Correspondent
The online "two-plus-two" meeting of Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers comes as Britain prepares to dispatch its largest aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, to Asia for naval drills for the first time, and days after it formally applied to join the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
When Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers met online on Wednesday night, Tokyo's first order of business was to raise its fears that China's new coast guard law was yet another sign of wanton aggression in the region.

Japan also conveyed its "strong concerns" to China over the law, which was enacted on Monday and allows Chinese coast guard patrol ships to shoot at foreign vessels in waters that it claims as its own.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2021, with the headline 'Japan draws closer to Britain, united by China fears and trade'. Subscribe
