Asian Insider
Japan draws closer to Britain, united by China fears and trade
Maritime security in the region a key focus at meeting of foreign and defence ministers
When Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers met online on Wednesday night, Tokyo's first order of business was to raise its fears that China's new coast guard law was yet another sign of wanton aggression in the region.
Japan also conveyed its "strong concerns" to China over the law, which was enacted on Monday and allows Chinese coast guard patrol ships to shoot at foreign vessels in waters that it claims as its own.
