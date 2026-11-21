Kira (left), who died in early November, was transferred to Toba Aquarium in March 2021 to live with May.

TOKYO – Japan has been left with just one endangered sea otter in captivity, down from over a hundred several decades ago, after 18-year-old female Kira died at an aquarium in early November.

Around 250 people stood in line before the gates opened at Toba Aquarium in central Japan’s Mie prefecture on the day public viewing of May, a 22-year-old female that had been kept together with Kira, resumed about a week after the latter’s death.

“I loved Kira-chan so much. I hope May-chan stays healthy although she is already quite old,” said Yume Abiru, a 19-year-old university student from Kawasaki, near Tokyo.

The average lifespan of sea otters in captivity is typically around 20 years.

The world’s wild sea otter population, estimated at 150,000 to 300,000 in the early 18th century, has plummeted due to overhunting for fur. Although numbers improved through international conservation efforts, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified the species as endangered in 2000.

At its peak, Japan had 122 sea otters in captivity in 1994, but the number gradually declined due to difficulties in breeding them. Imports have also stopped due to US regulations and other reasons.

Kira was born in 2008 at Adventure World in Shirahama of Wakayama prefecture in western Japan and was transferred to Toba Aquarium in March 2021 to live with May.

According to Yoko Mitani, a professor of marine mammalogy at Kyoto University, sea otters that are rescued as babies often cannot survive if returned to the wild and may be euthanised if no facility is available to take them in.

Regions such as Alaska seek facilities willing to accept them and there have been cases in which institutions in Europe and the Middle East have taken them in. To import the animals, however, facilities must first meet US requirements.

The US screenings include requiring the animals to be sterilised to prevent breeding, enclosures meeting minimum size standards, and the provision of educational programmes.

Mitani said Japan would need to renovate facilities and improve approaches to animal conservation and welfare to meet those requirements for aquariums to receive new imports of sea otters.

She urged visitors not to forget that May and other animals are being shown to the public to help people understand their natural habitats and ecosystems, adding that opportunities to see May are precious because she is the only one left in captivity and is already elderly. KYODO NEWS