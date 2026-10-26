Japan deploys long-range missile launcher during major drill with US

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Japan could fire such missiles if it determines that an enemy has begun an attack even before the nation suffers any damage.

TOKYO - Japan’s Defence Ministry used a launcher for a long-range Type-25 surface-to-ship guided missile in a simulated drill for the first time on Oct 25 in a Japan-US major exercise following its deployment in south-western Japan earlier in 2026.

The Type-25 is a domestically produced missile designed to be fired from a vehicle-mounted launcher. With a flight range of approximately 1,000km that puts some coastal areas of mainland China within reach, the missile is viewed as a counterstrike weapon.

At the Onohara Maneuver Area saddling Nagasaki and Saga prefectures, Self-Defence Forces members were seen transporting the launcher to its firing position where it was positioned to face in a south-westerly direction.

The joint Keen Sword exercise, involving around 45,000 SDF members and around 12,000 US troops across Japan, began on Oct 19 and will run until Oct 29. Seven other countries including Australia have also joined the exercise.

The Type-25 missiles were deployed at Ground Self-Defence Force’s Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture in March.

Japan decided to acquire weapons with a counterstrike capability, marking a major shift from its exclusively defence-oriented policy under the war-renouncing Constitution, under security-related documents updated in 2022.

According to the government, Japan could fire such missiles if it determines that an enemy has begun an attack even before the nation suffers any damage. However, this has raised concerns that a misjudgment could lead to a preemptive strike, which is prohibited under international law. KYODO NEWS