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The vision outlines five fundamental principles for AI use, including maintaining human judgment in decision-making.

Japan’s Defence Ministry said on Nov 27 in its new policy on artificial intelligence that it will expand the use of the technology to speed up decision-making and improve military operations, while stressing human roles amid safety concerns over misuse.

The Defence AI Vision, a revision of the ministry’s basic policy for promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence, underscored that “humans bear ultimate command and responsibility” as a fundamental principle, strengthening language on human oversight from the previous policy, which said that “human involvement must be ensured.”

Concerns have been raised that AI could be misused to generate disinformation or carry out cyberattacks, highlighting the need to ensure the technology is used safely.

The vision expects AI to help swiftly translate information into decisions and actions, humans to exercise command and assume responsibility, and the Defence Ministry to independently select AI systems and to continuously improve them.

It also states that Japan will pursue interoperability with allies and like-minded nations in using AI, while maintaining its own power to decide and manage critical data.

The document outlines five fundamental principles for AI use, including maintaining human judgment in decision-making and avoiding blindly accepting AI recommendations. It also requires that research, development and operational deployment comply with international humanitarian law and domestic law.

The policy further calls for avoiding excessive dependence on specific technologies, products or vendors, while ensuring systems remain adaptable to changes in mission requirements.

As specific examples of AI application, the guidelines listed analysis of diverse data such as radar information and satellite imagery as well as use in cyber defence.

AI is also expected to reduce the need for self-defence force members to enter hazardous environments by combining AI with unmanned assets and robots, and streamline logistical support operations such as resupply, maintenance, and transportation.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said earlier in November that the ministry will formulate a new plan on AI use to keep pace with the technology’s rapid advancement. KYODO NEWS