Japan declares emergency in three more prefectures

TOKYO • Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said yesterday, a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest declaration comes as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious virus strain just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to start on July 23.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures tomorrow under a state of emergency until May 31, Mr Suga told a news conference, adding that this was due to a rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in those areas.

With an eye on the economy, the government had originally proposed a more targeted "quasi-emergency" declaration for five additional prefectures.

"Experts told us that a state of emergency was needed due to the rapid spread in these areas," Mr Suga said, adding that a stronger message had been needed.

The less stringent measures will be widened to three other prefectures as planned.

The latest measures bring 19 of Japan's 47 prefectures, home to about 70 per cent of the population, under curbs such as an 8pm closing time for eateries and a ban on alcohol at most bars and restaurants.

They also come just over two months before the Olympics, postponed for a year due to the pandemic. Mr Suga reiterated that the Olympics could be held while ensuring the safety of both athletes and the Japanese public.

"As for the Olympics, I am aware that there are various opinions (about holding the event), but our priority is stemming the spread of infections and protecting the lives and health of the Japanese people," he added.

Dai-ichi Life Research Institute estimated that the state of emergency in nine prefectures could slash about 1 trillion yen (S$12.2 billion) from gross domestic product and cut 57,000 jobs over the coming months.

Experts say medical resources are being pushed to the brink, with Japan's inoculation drive the slowest among advanced nations.

Only 3 per cent of the population are vaccinated, according to Reuters data.

Mr Suga's popularity has been hit by what many see as his government's inadequate virus response.

A fresh poll by Jiji News put the Cabinet's approval rating at 32.2 per cent, down 4.4 points from the previous survey.

REUTERS