Japan debates hospitalisation policy as cases hit record

Japan shattered its four-day-old Covid-19 record yesterday with more than 14,000 cases, led by new highs in as many as 14 prefectures as the country battles the highly contagious Delta variant.

At the same time, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's leadership came under question again over a controversial policy to admit only the sickest and most at-risk patients into hospitals to prevent a breakdown of the medical system.

This has caused plenty of unease among the public and medical professionals, especially when data shows that as many as 84 Covid-19 patients recuperating at home had died suddenly without medical care between January and June.

Although Health Minister Norihisa Tamura defended the policy, he also signalled a chance that it could be rolled back, following stiff opposition.

Dr Shigeru Omi, a former World Health Organisation official who now heads the government's Covid-19 advisory panel, dropped a bombshell when he said experts were not consulted before Mr Suga's announcement on Monday.

He told the Diet that comprehensive measures, including community-based care, must also be considered, rather than the black-and-white dichotomy between home and hospital.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has asked the government to retract the policy, Japanese media reported.

Elsewhere, LDP's coalition partner Komeito slammed the policy as "inconceivable" while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan called it a "man-made disaster".

This debate is gaining momentum as Japan set an all-time high of 14,207 new cases yesterday.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that more than 2,000 ambulances with emergency patients had to wait for over 30 minutes for a hospital to accept them last week.

Yesterday's national record was driven by a new high of 4,166 cases in the capital Tokyo while three prefectures clocked above 1,000 infections: Kanagawa (1,484 cases), Osaka (1,224), and Saitama (1,200).

Underscoring the threat of the Covid-19 surge - driven by the highly contagious Delta variant that is now the mainstream strain - is how it has not been restricted to heavily populated metropolitan areas. Fourteen of Japan's 47 prefectures reset their single-day Covid-19 tallies yesterday.

However, the government has failed to win over a public grown weary of state of emergency curbs.

Medical experts including Dr Omi have said that the ongoing Olympics has blunted the sense of urgency and sent mixed signals. While the government is asking the public to avoid "non-essential" outings, it has also not called off Olympic events such as the public display of the cauldron.

Dr Omi said yesterday that the government must consider a national state of emergency, given that "clusters are occurring in workplaces, schools, shopping centres and a wide range of places beyond the government's focus on restaurants".

Meanwhile, Mr Suga highlighted how the country has reached his stated goal of vaccinating all citizens aged 65 and above who wished to be inoculated by the end of July, adding that the next step would be to encourage youth to get vaccinated.

Official statistics as at yesterday showed 78.3 per cent of the elderly had been fully vaccinated, with another 8.6 per cent having had their first dose in the two-dose regime.

Among the general population, 40 million people or 31.5 per cent have been fully vaccinated, with another 13.2 per cent having had their first jab.