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TOKYO – Toshiaki Masunaga, 78, a death row inmate convicted of murder and other charges over his involvement in a series of terrorist bombings targeting Japanese companies in the 1970s, has died, the Justice Ministry said on Nov 22.

Masunaga had been held at the Tokyo Detention House, where he was undergoing treatment for a cerebral infarction, or ischaemic stroke, according to the ministry.

According to the final court ruling, Masunaga conspired with fellow death row inmate Masashi Daidoji, who died of illness in 2017, to bomb Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ headquarters in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward in 1974, killing eight people and injuring 165 others.

Masunaga’s group also carried out a series of bombings in the 1970s targeting Japanese firms expanding into Asia.

He received death sentences in both his first and second trials, with his conviction finalised in 1987 after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

The Justice Ministry said Masunaga began receiving treatment for a cerebral infarction in 2010 and was admitted to an intensive care unit at the Tokyo Detention House in July.

He also developed aspiration pneumonia earlier in November. KYODO NEWS