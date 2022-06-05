Japan considers resuming tourism discount as Covid-19 eases: Report

TOKYO • Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as later this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said yesterday.

A revived Go To Travel campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources.

Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from this coming Friday as coronavirus infections ease.

The government will decide on the campaign soon, the Nikkei said, without specifying the timeline.

Officials at the Japan Tourism Agency could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The campaign, rolled out in July 2020 just as Covid-19 was gaining strength, subsidised half of the travel expense - up to 20,000 yen (S$210) a night - for each traveller.

It helped boost tourism but was shelved five months later as the pandemic surged.

Tourism was a rare bright spot for Japan before the pandemic. A record of about 32 million foreign tourists visited in 2019, spending some US$38 billion (S$52 billion). The government still aims to bring in 60 million tourists a year by 2030.

The rickshaw pullers in Tokyo's Asakusa temple district have survived by giving rides to domestic tourists instead of the throngs of Chinese who used to come.

"I want the foreigners to return," said Ms Yui Oikawa of Rise Up Tokyo Rickshaw. "It was more lively that way, with people from all over coming to Asakusa to pray or have a drink."

There is also a lost opportunity: The yen is at its weakest level in 20 years, making Japan a cheaper destination for travellers. For now, tourists can come only on guided package tours and as part of a quota of 20,000 arrivals each day, including residents.

REUTERS