Japan considers resuming tourism discount as Covid-19 eases: Report

People visiting the Sensoji Temple, a tourist spot in Tokyo, on May 30, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
11 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday (June 4).

A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources.

Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from June 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

The government will decide on the campaign soon, the Nikkei said, without specifying time.

Officials at the Japan Tourism Agency could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

The campaign, rolled out in July 2020 just as Covid-19 was gaining strength, subsidised half of the travel expense, up to 20,000 yen (S$210) a night, for each traveller.

The programme helped boost tourism but was shelved five months later as the pandemic surged.

More On This Topic
First tourists in Japan face Covid-19 tests, chaperones and little free time
Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan eases borders to aid hobbled tourism industry

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top