Japan considering long-range missile upgrades to counter regional threats

TOKYO • Japan is considering the deployment of over 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday.

The country plans to upgrade its existing surface-to-ship missiles to extend their range from 100km to about 1,000km, which would be enough to reach Chinese coastal areas as well as North Korea, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Upgrades would also need to be made to allow Japan's existing ships and aircraft to be able to fire the new missiles, which could hit land-based targets. The missiles would be deployed in and around the south-western Kyushu region and on the small islands that dot Japan's south-western waters near Taiwan, Yomiuri reported.

Japanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the issue.

The plan is part of Japan's attempt to narrow the missile capacity gap with China, while also addressing threats from North Korea, the newspaper said.

The latest report on the scale of the potential Japanese stockpile follows China's recent military drills in waters and airspace around Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. China launched missiles near Taiwan and into Japan's exclusive economic zone in response to her visit.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The Japanese military is not officially recognised under the post-war Constitution and defence spending is limited to funding nominally defensive capabilities.

Recent geopolitical tensions, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have prompted growing calls in Japan to review defence programmes.

The country has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. But it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to significantly boost defence spending, which has been kept close to around 1 per cent of gross domestic product.

Local media also reported that Japan's Defence Ministry is likely to request 5.5 trillion yen (S$55.9 billion) for the next fiscal year, up slightly from the 5.18 trillion yen requested for the current fiscal year. The ministry is also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS