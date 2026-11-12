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Japan confirms first bird flu of season in Kyoto, to cull 200,000 birds

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Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government has asked poultry farmers to adhere to strict hygiene standards.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government has asked poultry farmers to adhere to strict hygiene standards.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – Japan has confirmed its first bird flu case of the season at a poultry farm in Kyoto prefecture, a government spokesperson said on Nov 12.

The avian influenza has killed 14 birds at the farm in Kameoka city in western Japan, the farm ministry said. The country has begun culling about 200,000 chickens there after testing confirmed the virus.

“The government is asking poultry farmers to make sure they follow strict hygiene,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

The ministry did not say which strain of the virus was confirmed. REUTERS

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