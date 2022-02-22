Japan condemns Russia recognising breakaway regions in Ukraine

Russia's actions in Ukraine are unacceptable and in violation of international law, said Japan PM Fumio Kishida. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday (Feb 22) that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are unacceptable and in violation of international law, after Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent and its decree to build military bases there.

He added that, should Russia invade Ukraine, Japan will join with allies in the international community and prepare for a strong response, including sanctions.

A top Japanese government spokesman earlier similarly condemned the Russian move.

"These actions violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, violate international law and are utterly unacceptable," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

He said Japan is monitoring the development with serious concern and will take actions depending on the actual situation, including deploying sanctions.

An earlier Japanese media report said Japan will likely join US-led sanctions on Russia.

These include a ban on chip and other key technology exports, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

