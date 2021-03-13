Asian Insider

Japan clings on to nuclear power despite Fukushima

Japan continues to cling on to a vision of a nuclear-powered future despite public anathema to the idea.

Japan Correspondent
Members of the local fire brigade search for the remains of missing people on a beach in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 11, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    55 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO - Ten years ago, as the world reeled in shock from images of billowing smoke from hydrogen explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Germany took the bold decision to phase out all 17 of its nuclear plants by 2022.

But not so in the country where the massive disaster struck.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 