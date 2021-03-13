For Subscribers
Fukushima: 10 years on: News analysis
Japan clings on to nuclear power despite Fukushima
Ten years ago, as the world reeled in shock from images of billowing smoke from hydrogen explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Germany took the bold decision to phase out all 17 of its nuclear plants by 2022.
But not so in the country where the massive disaster struck.
