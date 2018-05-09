Japan, China and South Korea stress united front on North Korea, free trade at trilateral summit

TOKYO - The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Wednesday (May 9) sought to put on a united front on North Korea and free trade, papering over their differences in stressing that they were in the driver's seat for a peaceful and prosperous East Asia.

In their remarks after a 75-minute trilateral summit - their first such meeting in more than 2½ years - they kept largely to broad strokes without diving into the finer details that have been the cause of disagreement among the three nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In, who did not take questions during the press conference, stressed "common recognition" towards the outcome of a denuclearised Korean Peninsula. Mr Abe also won backing for the full resolution of the longstanding abductions issue.

Yet, the leaders did not address the specific steps needed to achieve that outcome. China is said to prefer incremental rewards for the North in exchange for phased denuclearisation, which is at odds with Japan's maximum pressure stance.

On Wednesday, Mr Moon thanked the leaders for their support of the Panmunjom Declaration issued on April 27 after his historic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Abe, standing between Mr Li and Mr Moon, stressed that they were on the same page on the strict implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions, of which nine progressively tougher sets of resolutions have been imposed thus far.

"This must be fully implemented. This is our shared stance," he said.

"Our consistent position is that if North Korea walks the right way by solving comprehensively all pending issues, then, based on the Japan-Pyongyang Declaration, we shall come to terms with our unfortunate past and look foward to normalising diplomatic ties," he added.

Mr Abe was referring to the 2002 agreement that has been scuppered by the North's continued ballistic missile and nuclear weapons development programme, and the unresolved abductions issue that stems from the kidnapping of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Li, however, focused on the need for talks in his remarks. Japan had, until recently, been vocal in saying that "dialogue for the sake of dialogue is pointless".

"We hope that all parties concerned will seize the current opportunity to promote the resumption of dialogue and create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the nuclear issue," he said. "China will continue to play a constructive role in this respect."

The leaders also discussed free trade, which had come under pressure over rising protectionist sentiments. Japan, China and South Korea together account for nearly a quarter of the global economy, and a fifth of global trade volumes.

In this vein, Mr Li cited a Chinese proverb: "We must not give up eating for fear of choking." The three nations must take the lead while "properly addressing" issues that have arisen, he said, adding: "We will - and should - continue to uphold free trade and oppose protectionism."

Said Mr Abe said: "With our large presence in world politics and economy, there is nothing our three countries cannot do."

He cited "infinite potential" in their joint pursuit of innovation, artificial intelligence and digital collaboration. Mr Li, too, cited a framework that he dubbed the "China-Japan-South Korea plus X model", saying that the three nations can draw on each other's strengths on third party projects in areas like finance, healthcare, energy and technology.

They vowed to speed up efforts for a trilateral free trade pact - for which talks began in 2012 - and push for the early conclusion of the Asean-led, 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal that also involves Australia, India and New Zealand. The next round of high-level talks is set to take place in Tokyo in July, NHK reported on Wednesday.

It will be China's turn to chair the three-nation summit next, and the leaders on Wednesday said they will endeavour to make it a "regular" event amid their warming ties. The trilateral talks began in 2008 and were meant to be an annual affair.

Mr Li and Mr Moon are on their first visit to Tokyo since they assumed their posts in 2013 and last year respectively. Mr Li is the first Chinese premier to travel to Japan in seven years, while Mr Moon is the first South Korean president to do so in almost 6½ years.

There was, however, no commitment on when the next trilateral summit will take place - and if it will go back to the original annual schedule.