Japanese Cabinet's approval rating falls to 38 per cent in May, poll shows

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet fell to 38.1 per cent in May, while 61.3 per cent of those polled disapproved of its performance, according to a survey conducted by Jiji Press.

The poll, announced on Saturday (June 6), showed that 60 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied with the government response to the coronavirus pandemic and 37.4 per cent were satisfied.

The news agency did not conduct a survey in April but in the March poll, the Cabinet approval rating was 39.3 per cent, with the disapproval rate at 38.8 per cent and 22 per cent responding that they did not know.

Jiji said it had conducted face-to-face interviews in May and sent the questionaire form by mail because of concerns about coronavirus infections. The forms were posted on May 21 and the survey comprised responses that arrived by June 1.

