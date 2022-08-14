Japan Cabinet minister visits controversial shrine for war dead in Tokyo

TOKYO • Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura yesterday became the first member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet to visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead in Tokyo, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"I resolved to do my utmost for the peace and development of Japan, while thinking of the late prime minister Shinzo Abe," Mr Nishimura told reporters, according to Kyodo. Mr Nishimura belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party faction that was led by Mr Abe, who was gunned down at a campaign rally last month.

Mr Kishida tapped Mr Nishimura to head the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in a Cabinet reshuffle last Wednesday.

Yasukuni is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's former military aggression because it honours, among some 2.5 million war dead, 14 Japanese World War II leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal.

South Korea expressed "deep disappointment and regret" at Mr Nishimura's visit. The shrine "glorifies Japan's past war of aggression and enshrines war criminals," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, visited the shrine in December 2013, shortly after taking office but refrained from visiting again for the rest of his tenure to avoid angering China and South Korea.

REUTERS