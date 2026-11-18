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Japan broadcaster NHK urges staff to end drinking events by 10pm after string of incidents: Sources

In a notice issued on Nov 17, NHK also asked employees to keep such gatherings to about three hours or less and avoid going out for more drinks afterward.

TOKYO – Japan’s public broadcaster NHK has asked staff to wrap up social gatherings where alcohol is served by around 10pm local time following a series of drinking-related incidents, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In a notice issued on Nov 17, NHK also asked employees to keep such gatherings to about three hours or less and avoid going out for more drinks afterward.

The limits are only benchmarks, however, and staff will not face disciplinary action for exceeding them, the sources said.

The notice prohibits staff from pressuring colleagues to attend, or treating anyone unfairly for declining to join or choosing not to drink. It also asks employees to carefully consider the purpose and necessity of such gatherings.

NHK said in the notice that it aims to prevent harassment linked to drinking and protect employees’ health and safety.

In August, NHK said one of its employees had been sexually assaulted by a cast member on one of its programmes after a social gathering.

In September, it fired a reporter for engaging in sexual physical contact without consent after drinking.

NHK President Tatsuhiko Inoue told a news conference in September that drinking-related incidents “have shown no sign of abating and cannot be taken lightly”.

He said he had instructed relevant departments to consider how to prevent similar incidents. KYODO NEWS