Japan beefs up defences against natural catastrophes

Three typhoons lashed east and north-east Japan over two months this year, including Hagibis, the most powerful storm to hit the country in decades.

The violent Oct 12 storm brought the Greater Tokyo region, the most populous metropolitan area in the world, to a standstill and killed almost 100 people.

It caused widespread disruptions to supply chains and livelihoods, adding to the havoc created by Typhoon Faxai on Sept 9. And on Oct 25, Typhoon Bualoi brought more destruction.

Typhoon Hagibis broke historical 24-hour rainfall records at 103 rain gauges out of 1,300 weather stations nationwide, and 48-hour precipitation records at 72 stations. The total precipitation reached 1,000mm in 48 hours in the volcanic tourist hot spot of Hakone, where some train services remain disrupted.

The storm broke levees at 140 points along 71 rivers, leaving in its wake haunting images like that of the flooded shinkansen bullet train yard in Nagano.

Why it matters

While Japan's geographical location makes it vulnerable to earthquakes, Dr Koji Ikeuchi of the University of Tokyo's Department of Civil Engineering said much less attention has historically been paid to typhoons and heavy rain.

Dr Ikeuchi, who studies water-related disasters and disaster risk management, noted that while earthquake safety measures have long been embedded in building codes and business continuity plans, Japan has been less equipped to cope with flooding and landslides.

Compounding matters is the fact that Japan's mountainous terrain means many cities and towns sit on floodplains or are located near or along the coast, if not bordered by slopes that pose landslide risks during heavy rain.

Climate experts say that global warming will cause even more ferocious storms.

What lies ahead

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has tapped into reserves in pledging 500 billion yen (S$6.2 billion) to rebuild disaster-stricken areas and address economic damage from the violent typhoons.

On top of that, Tokyo announced this month another stimulus package worth 13 trillion yen, part of which will go towards the building of stronger infrastructure to mitigate damage from future natural disasters.

Dr Ikeuchi said the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami had triggered a fundamental rethink in the government on its approach towards natural disasters, such that measures have been put in place to mitigate the impact of future such catastrophes.

But even as infrastructure upgrades are being carried out to cope with the impact of floods and landslides, he added: "Many locations need to be dealt with and it takes time."

