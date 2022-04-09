Japan bans imports of Russian coal, vodka and machinery

Labelling Russia's actions in Ukraine as "intolerable war crimes", Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday announced further measures against Moscow, including new asset freezes and ending imports of Russian coal, machinery as well as vodka.

Eight Russian diplomats and trade officials will also be expelled, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

"Russian troops have indiscriminately killed civilians and attacked nuclear facilities, committing intolerable war crimes in Ukraine," Mr Kishida told a news conference. "People responsible for such inhumane acts need to be held accountable."

He said that Japan was fully backing a probe by the International Criminal Court into Russian "atrocities".

Russia, which has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation to denazify" the country, has denied that civilians had been targeted, let alone killed.

Moscow has ramped up military activity around Japanese waters and threatened to retaliate against Tokyo's moves.

Mr Kishida said this was "concerning", but added that the current situation was "solely due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine".

The Japanese ban on imports of Russian coal followed a similar step taken by the United States and the European Union.

Tokyo's decision is significant as it signals a shift in Japan's energy procurement strategy. Citing its own vulnerabilities, the world's third-largest coal importer had previously declined to wean itself off Russian energy sources.

Russia accounted for 11 per cent of Japan's coal imports last year, and was also its fifth-largest supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Mr Kishida did not comment when asked if a similar ban on crude and LNG was on the cards. He said Japan would act in line with other Group of Seven (G-7) nations.

Last week, the Prime Minister said that Japan would not withdraw from Russia's Sakhalin-1 offshore oil joint venture or the Sakhalin-2 LNG project.

Still, Mr Kishida said yesterday that Japan would urgently seek new alternative sources of energy to cut its reliance on Russian imports.

Other than stopping the import of Russian products such as machinery, wood products and vodka from next week, Japan has also barred new investments in Russia and will step up financial sanctions by freezing the assets of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and Alfa-Bank.

Mr Kishida said Japan was expanding the scope of its sanctions to cover a total of 550 individuals - from the current 400 - and 40 organisations.

Japan has thus far acted in line with the G-7 bloc by removing Moscow from the international payment network Swift, and freezing its central bank assets.

It has also frozen the assets of President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials and oligarchs, as well as banks and institutions, while banning the export of advanced technology to Russia.

Mr Kishida yesterday recognised the impact that the Ukraine conflict has had across the world, with prices soaring because of an energy crunch.

Japan is releasing about 15 million barrels of its petroleum reserves over the next six months, becoming the second-largest contributor to global stocks after the US, which released 60 million barrels.

Mr Kishida noted that this was the first time Japan was releasing its reserves.