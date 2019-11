MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Japan and South Korea scrambled jets to shadow two Russian strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan - also known as East Sea - and the East China Sea, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday (Nov 27), citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

"At certain stages of the route, Tu-95MS were accompanied by a couple of F-15 and F-16 fighters (South Korean Air Force) and F-2 (Japanese Air Force)," TASS cited the ministry as saying.

This story is still developing.