Japan air force to offer refuelling to South Korea military planes for the first time

The refuelling mission will involve South Korea's Black Eagles, which will transit Japan's Naha Air Base on Jan 28.

TOKYO – The Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (ASDF) said on Jan 21 it will offer refuelling support to South Korean military planes for the first time, as an aerobatic team will make stopovers at a base in Okinawa in the coming weeks.

The move apparently aims to showcase the strengthening defence ties between the two US allies.

Tokyo and Seoul, meanwhile, are planning a meeting between their defence ministers by the end of January in Japan, a source familiar with the matter said.

According to the ASDF, the refuelling mission will involve the Black Eagles belonging to South Korea’s air force, which will transit Naha Air Base on Japan’s southern island prefecture of Okinawa on Jan 28 en route to Saudi Arabia for an international defence exhibition.

Another refuelling operation in Naha is planned when the Black Eagles team heads back to South Korea in late February. KYODO NEWS