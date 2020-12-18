Japan activates military as record snowfall blankets parts of country

Japan called up soldiers from the Self-Defence Forces yesterday to help with disaster relief, as a cold air mass dumped heavy snow across wide areas of the country.

More than 1,000 vehicles were stranded on two expressways, and over 10,000 households experienced power outages, the government and police said.

At least one person died. Ms Mayuko Mihori, a 33-year-old from Tokyo, was snowboarding in the popular ski resort of Yuzawa in Niigata prefecture when she fell and was buried under fresh snow in a heavy blizzard.

Several towns, including Shin-onsen and Kami in Hyogo prefecture and Wakasa and Yazu in Tottori prefecture, were isolated, with roads blocked because of fallen trees and avalanches. Several roofs had also collapsed under the weight of accumulated snow in Ishikawa prefecture.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga convened a disaster relief task force meeting yesterday, calling for utmost vigilance against traffic disruptions and damage to facilities due to the heavy snowfall.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that heavy snowfall will likely continue in many areas along the coast of the Sea of Japan (also known as the East Sea) through today.

Mr Suga approved Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi's request for military back-up, with soldiers being called in to help distribute supplies, clear snow, ascertain the safety of residents, and rescue stranded motorists trapped in their stalled vehicles.

About 1,100 vehicles were stuck overnight on Wednesday on the Kan-etsu Expressway, which connects Tokyo with Niigata prefecture in the north-west.

Operator East Nippon Expressway estimated a gridlock extending 15km in both directions as of last night, with military rescue operations complicated by low visibility and blizzard-like conditions.

Drivers were being asked to stay patient as they hunkered down in their stalled vehicles for a second sleepless night yesterday, while fearing for their lives.

News reports said many are melting snow for drinking water as they await supplies from the military, while East Nippon Expressway is helping to distribute petrol and toiletries.

One woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Mr Yoshinobu Wakiya, 46, told the Asahi Shimbun yesterday that it was a "life-or-death situation". He said he had to keep removing snow from his car's exhaust pipe to prevent carbon monoxide fumes from building up in his vehicle.

A cold air mass has caused the mercury levels to fall, with more than 600 weather points across the country recording the season's lowest temperatures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Snow accumulated in central Kyoto - a rare event - while Tokyo's temperatures fell below 0 deg C yesterday.