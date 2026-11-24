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Japan says it will advance ICC funding after US sanctions

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) and International Criminal Court president Tomoko Akane met in Tokyo on Nov 24.

TOKYO – Tokyo said on Nov 24 it will pay its annual contributions to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in advance after the United States targeted it with sanctions.

The US in October imposed sweeping sanctions on the ICC that threaten to cripple its operations, with court officials concerned about access to banking among other issues.

Following a meeting between ICC president Tomoko Akane of Japan and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Nov 24, Tokyo said it had decided to pay its full 2027 contribution by the end of the year “in order to support the ICC as its largest financial contributor”.

Japan, the biggest funder of the ICC and a close US ally, generally sends contributions to the ICC in April or later, according to local media.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Takaichi told Akane that “the government of Japan will continue to strongly support the ICC and President Akane in order to enable the ICC to fulfil its role and functions as originally envisaged”.

After the meeting, Akane told reporters that “the ICC will use its money wisely to ensure its survival and to pay staff salaries and other expenses”.

In August, Akane and trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal were sanctioned by Washington as part of the Trump administration’s campaign against what it calls a “corrupt and fatally politicised” body.

The measures bar Akane and Seye from entering the United States and from carrying out transactions in the US financial system.

The move followed sanctions the US imposed on several ICC officials, seen as largely in response to the court’s investigations involving Israel, a US ally.

Akane admitted on Nov 24 “there have been difficulties” due to the sanction, but said she’s “focused on what’s happening in the world and on the work that needs to be done” rather than herself. AFP