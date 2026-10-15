JAL, All Nippon Airways to raise fuel surcharges amid Middle East tensions

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Surcharges for a one-way ticket to North America and Europe will be raised to 62,000 yen (S$500), the second-highest level on record.

TOKYO – Japan’s top two airlines said on Oct 15 they will raise fuel surcharges on international flights for tickets to be issued in November and December, as fuel prices remain high amid uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) will, for example, raise the surcharges for a one-way ticket to North America and Europe to 62,000 yen ( S$500 ), the second-highest level on record and up 12,000 yen and 7,000 yen, respectively, from those in September and October.

Amid the Middle East tensions, the surcharge for one-way tickets to the two regions issued in July and August rose to a record 65,000 yen.

But the surcharges for tickets issued in September and October fell, reflecting a decline in fuel prices after the United States and Iran signed a preliminary deal in mid-June to end their war.

For flights to China and Taiwan, ANA’s fuel surcharge will rise by 800 yen to 15,100 yen, while JAL’s will increase by 3,600 yen to 16,000 yen.

ANA will raise the extra charge by 600 yen and JAL by 1,200 yen, both to 7,100 yen, for flights to South Korea.

Fuel surcharges are fees added to airfares in accordance with fluctuations in fuel costs. KYODO NEWS