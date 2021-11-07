Jack Ma, Trump and Xi: How Chinese billionaire flew close to the sun

HONG KONG • This was supposed to be Mr Jack Ma's finest hour: A year ago, his fintech firm Ant Group was meant to go public in a US$37 billion (S$50 billion) blaze of glory. Instead, Beijing reined in his empire, abruptly clipping the wings of corporate China's biggest star.

Now, to the cautious cheer of investors, the billionaire Alibaba e-commerce tycoon is taking his first tentative steps back onto the global stage with a low-key trip to Europe, where he is cultivating hobbies like horticulture.

It is a far cry from the height of his statesman-like powers in 2017 when he travelled to New York to meet then President-elect Donald Trump for one-on-one talks at Trump Tower, days before the latter's inauguration, and promised to create a million American jobs.

That high-profile outing roiled the Chinese government, which first learnt of the meeting and jobs pledge, along with the rest of the world, when Mr Ma held an informal televised question-and-answer session with reporters in the lobby of the skyscraper, according to four people close to Alibaba with knowledge of the matter and one Beijing government source.

Alibaba's government relations team was subsequently told by Chinese officials that Beijing was unhappy about Mr Ma meeting Mr Trump without its prior approval, two of the people close to the company said.

Mr Ma's charitable foundation, which handles his media queries, did not respond to a request for comment. China's State Council Information Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to requests for comment.

The meeting on Jan 9, 2017, came at a time of taut tensions between the two countries after Mr Trump was critical of China during his election campaign, blaming it for the loss of American jobs.

Investors are hungry for clues about Mr Ma's current situation: The mere sighting of the businessman on the Spanish island of Mallorca last month, his first trip abroad in over a year, immediately saw Alibaba gain as much as US$42 billion in value.

The authorities cracked down on Mr Ma's business empire after he gave a speech in Shanghai in October last year accusing financial watchdogs of stifling innovation. Regulators suspended the US$37 billion listing of Ant Group two days before the planned debut on Nov 5 last year, ordered that Ant be restructured and launched antitrust probes into Mr Ma's businesses, eventually leading to a record US$2.75 billion fine for Alibaba in April.

Mr Joe Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba, played down his long-time associate's influence in an interview about the elusive billionaire with CNBC's Squawk Box show in June. "The idea that Jack has this enormous amount of power - I think that's not quite right. He is just like you and me, he's a normal individual," Mr Tsai said.

REUTERS