Jack Ma pops up at Alibaba's annual staff day, after months out of public eye

BEIJING • Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who has been largely out of public view amid a regulatory clampdown on the group, made a rare visit to its Hangzhou campus during the e-commerce giant's annual Ali Day staff and family event, company sources said.

The billionaire has kept an extremely low profile since delivering a speech in October in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators, which set off a chain of events that led to the shelving of what would have been a record US$37 billion (S$49 billion) initial public offering of Alibaba's affiliate Ant Group.

On Monday, Mr Ma was seen in an open-air campus shuttle bus with a number of Alibaba executives, according to a photograph taken by an employee at the event and viewed by Reuters.

Wearing a blue T-shirt, white trousers and a pair of Chinese-style cloth shoes, Mr Ma was smiling.

China's most famous entrepreneur, Mr Ma enjoyed cult-like status among staff even after stepping down as chairman in 2019.

Mr Ma disappeared from public view for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to a group of teachers by video. It sent Alibaba shares surging but he has not made any other public appearances since then.

Last month, regulators imposed a sweeping restructuring on Ant Group, while Alibaba was hit with a record antitrust fine of 18.2 billion yuan (S$3.76 billion) after an investigation found it abused its market dominance.

