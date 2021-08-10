Jab bookings open for all adults amid bid to rein in outbreaks

SEOUL • South Korea opened Covid-19 vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time yesterday as it scrambled to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents.

The country was praised for its handling of the virus at the beginning of the pandemic with thorough tracing and testing, but slow vaccination uptake has overlapped with a surge in more transmissible variants.

About 45 per cent of South Korea's 52 million population have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine; just 15 per cent had been fully vaccinated as at Sunday.

The country aims to immunise more than 70 per cent of adults by September as it vaccinates those in the 18-to-49 age bracket with Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

Inoculation for this age group is due to start on Aug 26 and is scheduled to run until Sept 30.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 1,492 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Total infections stood at 212,448, with 2,125 deaths.

South Korean Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol apologised for vaccine shortages yesterday, saying that United States drugmaker Moderna would deliver less than half its planned shipment of 8.5 million doses this month because of production issues.

"I once again apologise for causing concerns among the people because of Moderna's vaccine supply problems," Dr Kwon told a briefing.

REUTERS