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It’s cherry blossoms in spring but tourists now enjoy brilliant autumn colours in Kyoto

Tourists on a balcony at the Kiyomizu-dera Temple on Nov 25. Japan’s former capital has a longstanding tradition of appreciating autumn foliage.

KYOTO – Visitors from Japan and overseas marvelled at the brilliant reds and yellows of Kyoto’s autumn foliage season, as it transformed the city’s temples, gardens and mountains with a blaze of colour.

The ancient Japanese capital is known for its cherry blossoms in spring, but autumn is another peak tourism season, particularly for local visitors keen to enjoy the centuries-old tradition of viewing vibrant fall foliage.

“The autumn leaves themselves are beautiful,” Rie Segawa, a 34-year-old visitor from Osaka, told AFP, adding that the colours make her “feel calm”.

“Seeing them turn red makes me happy to see the seasons changing,” she said.

Anthony Piglioni from France said he had heard so much about the famous cherry blossom season but “the colours are just as beautiful as in the spring”.

“It’s incredible... the colours, the landscapes... very zen, very relaxing,” the 37-year-old told AFP.

Kyoto has a longstanding tradition of appreciating autumn foliage.

During the Heian period between the late eighth century and the late 12th century, when the city was Japan’s capital, looking at autumn leaves was an important seasonal pastime among the aristocracy, much like cherry blossom viewing in spring.

The high social class would visit the mountains and compose poems celebrating the beauty of the autumn colours.

Tourists in kimonos posing for photos near autumn leaves next to the Nanzen-ji Buddhist temple in Kyoto on Nov 25. PHOTO: AFP

Over time, trees such as Japanese maples were planted in aristocratic residences, temples and gardens across Kyoto.

Scientists say climate change is delaying the famed autumn foliage season in Japan, pushing back the peak display of red and yellow leaves, although in 2026 this was within the normal range for Kyoto. AFP