Israel-Hamas war poses new questions for China’s Middle East policy: Experts

BEIJING – The Israel-Hamas war has sparked contrasting reactions from the United States and China, with the ongoing hostilities posing new questions for Beijing’s Middle East policy, said experts.

US President Joe Biden pledged moral and military support for its long-standing ally Israel in a televised speech on Tuesday from the White House, calling the violent actions of Hamas “abhorrent” and adding that these cannot be justified.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that China is “deeply saddened by the civilian casualties and oppose and condemn acts that harm civilians”.

“We oppose moves that escalate the conflict and destabilise the region and hope fighting will stop and peace will return soon,” she added, noting that the “Palestine question” must be settled while taking care of “each party’s legitimate concerns” to end the cycle of conflict.

Much like the tightrope it had to walk when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022, Beijing’s efforts not to criticise either side has again come under scrutiny, particularly as it has recently signalled its willingness to play a bigger role in facilitating peace in the Middle East.

Professor Joseph Liow, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Nanyang Technological University, told The Straits Times that China is trying to maintain a delicate balancing act between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Historically, Beijing has been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, in no small part because of its anti-imperialist agenda, he added. Today, China has reservations about being on the same side as the US, in this case supporting Israel, as they are strategic competitors.

On the other hand, China has improved relations with Israel over the years, although there are still concerns in Israel over China’s relationship with Iran, said Prof Liow, an international relations expert. Since the 2000s, China has ramped up investments and undertaken greater involvement in infrastructure projects in Israel. The number of Chinese visiting Israel has also grown.

“At this point, China will have little influence over events as they unfold, and likely would not want to be too overtly involved in any case. They will, however, be following things very closely, looking out for, for example, the degree of American recommitment to the Middle East,” he added.

Already, China has faced pressure from the US to do more. In Beijing on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged President Xi Jinping to take a stronger stance on the war, and called for China to use its influence with Iran to stop the conflict from spreading.

He told reporters later that he welcomed an updated statement by China’s Foreign Ministry, which condemned the attacks in Israel and the Gaza Strip – a line missing in its initial response last Saturday.

China has been expanding its political clout with Middle East countries in recent years, building on its traditional energy and economic interests, although experts have doubts about Beijing’s capacity and interest to be a bigger influence in the region like the US.

In a Beijing meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in June, Mr Xi proposed an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said China is willing to play an active role in facilitating peace talks.

Mr Xi also put forward a three-point proposal to solve the conflict: establishing an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital; channelling more development assistance to Palestinians; and creating the right conditions for the resumption of peace talks.

In March, China brokered discussions between bitter rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, resulting in an agreement to restore ties between Riyadh and Teheran – a diplomatic breakthrough that led to debates about how much of a challenge this presented to US influence in the region.