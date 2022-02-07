IOC to meet Chinese tennis star but details won't be provided in advance

BEIJING • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will proceed with a meeting with former top-ranked doubles tennis player Peng Shuai during the Beijing Winter Olympics, but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance, it said yesterday.

The well-being of Ms Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern last November when she appeared to allege on social media that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her in the past.

"We have always said there will be a meeting with her and there have been a series of calls leading up to this moment," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

"That has not changed. As the IOC president so eloquently said, we will talk with her and it is up to her to say what will be said. I will not be giving any more details."

Ms Peng said in December that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her and that the post she made had been misunderstood. Mr Zhang has not commented on the matter.

Ahead of the Beijing Games - which run from Feb 4 to 20 - the IOC has held several video calls with Ms Peng and announced a face-to-face meeting during the event. It was not clear whether IOC president Thomas Bach would meet her at a competition venue or elsewhere in Beijing.

"We wouldn't be giving a schedule where and if she may or may not be watching (events). We don't think it is ideal to be discussed at that level," said Mr Adams.

The IOC has also said it would support her if she wanted her allegations to be probed. Despite these contacts and a handful of videos from Ms Peng, global concerns over her safety and well-being have not been allayed and the Women's Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China.

