IOC launches first Olympic online store on Alibaba's Tmall

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (XINHUA) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its Worldwide Top Partner Alibaba Group announced on Saturday (Dec 15) that the first-ever Olympic official online store has been launched on Tmall, China's largest e-commerce platform.

The Olympic store on Tmall offers official products of three Olympic core licensing collections - the Olympic Games Collection, the Olympic Heritage Collection and the Olympic Collection.

The Olympic Games Collection includes branded products for upcoming Olympic Games like Beijing 2022 and Tokyo 2020.

The Olympic Heritage Collection features products from previous Olympic Games while the Olympic Collection targets young people and will mainly offer sports equipment and toys.

"The launch was made possible thanks to the support of our Worldwide Olympic partner Alibaba's technology and expertise," said Mr Timo Lumme, the IOC television and marketing service's managing director.

"From today we look forward to offering the latest exciting Olympic products to Chinese Olympic fans through our new Olympic store on Alibaba's platform."

In December 2017, Alibaba Group, in partnership with the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, introduced the official online shop for Beijing 2022 on Tmall to help promote the Games among fans in China.

Alibaba Group became IOC's Worldwide Top Partner in January 2017 and serves as the official "Cloud Services" and "E-Commerce Platform Services" partner of the IOC, and is a founding partner of the Olympic Channel through to the 2028 Games.